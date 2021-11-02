Amy Winehouse sale a ‘once in a lifetime’ opportunity for fans, auctioneers say

Amy Winehouse auction

An auction of Amy Winehouse memorabilia is a “once in a lifetime opportunity” for fans to collect intimate pieces once belonging to the star, auctioneers have said.

The dress Winehouse wore for her final stage performance is on offer at the Julien’s Auctions sale this weekend, as well as a famous Moschino bag she brought to the 2007 Brit Awards.

Away from the headline items for sale, fans will also get the chance to bid on highly personal pieces from the singer’s life, including a birthday card from Adele and pairs of the ballet pumps that were a staple of her image.

Shoes once belonging to Amy Winehouse are going under the hammer as part of a major auction of the late star’s estate (PA)

All proceeds from the auction will go towards the foundation Grammy-winner Winehouse’s parents set up following her death from alcohol poisoning in 2011 aged 27.

The hundreds of items, which should collectively sell for more than £1 million, were on display at Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills.

Martin Nolan, the auction house’s executive director, said it is rare for Winehouse memorabilia to go under the hammer.

A birthday card to Amy Winehouse from Mark Ronson and Adele is also included in the auction (PA)

He told the PA news agency: “Very seldom has anything from Amy Winehouse come to the auction and then suddenly for over 800 items to become available, this is truly a once in a lifetime opportunity to see this collection and own something, even a little drawing, a card, a book, a piece of music, a roll case, or one of her amazing outfits.”

Mr Nolan added: “All these items tell a story about Amy. Sadly she was a member of the ’27 Club’, but when you look around you think, ‘wow’. All she achieved in such a sort period of time. And that’s what we’re celebrating – a true icon.”

The two-day auction will see key pieces from Winehouse’s life and career go under the hammer.

The figure-hugging halter minidress designed by Winehouse’s stylist Naomi Parry for her final stage performance in Belgrade in June 2011, a month before her death, could sell for £14,500.

A Moschino bag Amy Winehouse brought to the Brit Awards in 2007 is going under the hammer (PA)

The bold red leather heart-shaped Moschino bag Winehouse brought to the 2007 Brit Awards – a night she won the British female solo artist award – is expected to sell for as much as £15,000.

Winehouse, one of the defining talents of her generation, was known for her soulful voice on songs such as Back To Black, Rehab and Love Is A Losing Game.