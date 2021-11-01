EastEnders favourite makes surprise return to the square

Published:

Robert Kazinsky first appeared on the soap in 2006.

EastEnders
EastEnders

Sean Slater has made a dramatic return to EastEnders for a one-off episode.

The character, played by Robert Kazinsky, returned to Walford after receiving a phone call from his mother Jean (Gillian Wright).

Monday’s episode also saw him visit his sister Stacey (Lacey Turner).

Robert Kazinsky stars as Sean Slater (BBC/Kieron McCarron/Jack Barnes/PA)

However, Sean also became embroiled in a complicated situation involving Stacey’s new wife Eve Unwin (Heather Peace).

Slater last appeared in the BBC One soap in 2019, leaving to seek help at a mental health facility after attempting suicide.

Before that, he was last seen on screen escaping a frozen lake in 2009 after attempting to drown his family in a car.

Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) and Sean Slater (Robert Kazinsky) (BBC/Kieron McCarron/Jack Barnes/PA)

He first appeared in 2006 and became something of a seducer on the square.

EastEnders continues on Tuesday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

