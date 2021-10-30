Kris Jenner reveals Travis Barker asked permission to marry Kourtney Kardashian

Kris Jenner on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Kris Jenner has revealed rock star Travis Barker sought her permission before asking her daughter Kourtney Kardashian to marry him.

The Blink-182 drummer, 45, popped the question to the reality TV star, 42, earlier this month after less than a year of dating.

He got down on one knee for an elaborate proposal at a beach in Montecito, California, near to Santa Barbara.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, family matriarch Jenner, 65, said Barker arranged the proposal “all on his own” but came to her first to ask permission to marry her daughter.

“He’s a sweetheart,” she said of her future son-in-law. “And they’re so happy, they can’t wait.”

Barker and Kardashian have become known for their very public displays of affection, both on social media and captured by the paparazzi.

Jenner said: “Kourtney and Travis, they are really made for each other, they really are. They’re the cutest couple.

“They’re so in love and they let us know they’re so in love – constantly.”

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have become known for their very public displays of affection (Michael Rozman/Warner Bros/PA)

Host Ellen DeGeneres, who is preparing for the end of her long-running chat show, jokingly asked Jenner what it is like to be close to the couple, who are “making out and practically having sex”.

Jenner said: “You feel like they’re the only two people in the room and we almost don’t know what to do with ourselves. I’m looking for a closet to hide in, somewhere to go.

“But they’re in that stage and it’s really, really special and I’m so excited.”