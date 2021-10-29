Ant Middleton’s replacement on SAS: Who Dares Wins revealed

SAS: Who Dares Wins

Former US Marine Rudy Reyes has been announced as Ant Middleton’s replacement on SAS: Who Dares Wins.

The ex-serviceman, 49, will make his debut as chief instructor as the gruelling military training show moves from its usual location in Scotland to a secret military base in Jordan.

Channel 4 severed ties with Middleton, 41, in March over his “personal conduct” and confirmed he would not be taking part in further series.

Ant Middleton (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Middleton hit back, saying it was his decision to quit the programme because it had become a “reality show”. His final episode aired earlier this month.

Reyes, who takes over for the seventh series, joined the US Marine Corps and was ultimately selected for and passed Marine Recon training, joining an elite force of 300 troops.

He was a member of the lead combat force that entered both Afghanistan and Iraq and his unit was depicted in the book and HBO miniseries Generation Kill, in which he played himself.

After leaving the military in 2005, Reyes forged a career in TV and film and wrote the book Hero Living: Seven Strides To Awaken Your Infinite Power.

Also new to the team is Remi Adeleke, 39, a former US Navy Seal with 13 years of active duty, who was born in western Africa and brought up in New York City.

They join returning directing staff (DS) members Jason “Foxy” Fox and Mark “Billy” Billingham to create a US-UK joint team.

Reyes said: “To be part of SAS: Who Dares Wins – the hardest selection course on television – is one of the greatest privileges of my life.

Ant Middleton with Katie Price during a recent series of SAS: Who Dares Wins (Channel 4/PA)

“And to be named chief instructor is a huge honour – made even more rewarding working alongside Billy, Foxy and Remi – heroes on and off screen.”

Adeleke added: “Since I departed from the military in 2016 my main focus in life has been to inspire, motivate and educate people – whether through writing, speaking or visual storytelling.

“Therefore I am very grateful to the SAS: Who Dares Wins team – especially my SOF (special operations forces) brothers Billy, Foxy, Rudy – for allowing me to be a part of this unique, inspirational and transformative experience.

“And through this amazing show, I’m looking forward to playing a role in changing the lives of many ‘recruits’ and viewers around the world.”

SAS: Who Dares Wins sees civilians put through gruelling military training exercises to test their physical and mental strength.

The celebrity spin-off recently featured former England footballer Kieron Dyer, but he had to withdraw due to injury – reportedly a punctured lung.