Sir Paul McCartney among stars shortlisted for book of the year prize

Sir Paul McCartney, Marcus Rashford and Sir Kazuo Ishiguro are among the people shortlisted for a book of the year award.

The anticipated new book The Lyrics from Beatles star Sir Paul is among 13 titles vying to be crowned Waterstones Book of the Year.

You Are A Champion, a children’s book written by England footballer Marcus Rashford, and Sir Kazuo’s first novel since his Nobel prize, titled Klara and the Sun, are also competing to win the coveted award.

Also included on the shortlist is They Both Die At The End by Adam Silvera, which became a word-of-mouth sensation on TikTok.

This year’s 13-strong shortlist comprises five non-fiction titles, four fiction titles and four children’s books.

Sir Paul’s new book, which features 154 songs across his six-decade career, is in the non-fiction selection and provides a unique insight into the songwriter’s life.

Manchester United football star and campaigner Rashford and journalist Carl Anka’s inspiring guide for young readers is shortlisted in the children’s book selection.

Sir Kazuo’s ninth book, which was described as delivering an emotional gut-punch, is in the fiction selection.

Luke Taylor of Waterstones said: “With such a strong year for publishing it was always going to be an incredible selection of titles that would make up our Book of the Year shortlist, and as in previous years, the nominations from our booksellers are eclectic and diverse.

“The final 13 that make up this year’s list are a true reflection of our booksellers’ passion for sharing outstanding books with readers.

“It is an extraordinarily exciting list, and one that should provide many with a welcome relief after the last 18 months.”

Previous winners of the award include Sally Rooney’s Normal People, which was adapted into a popular TV series; Greta Thunberg for No One Is Too Small to Make a Difference; and Hamnet, written by Maggie O’Farrell, which went on to be a Christmas bestseller.