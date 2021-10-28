Danny Dyer and Rachel Riley among stars joining Celebrity Antiques Road Trip

Danny Dyer and Dani Dyer

EastEnders actor Danny Dyer and Countdown’s Rachel Riley are among the line-up of stars who will join the new series of Celebrity Antiques Road Trip.

The BBC Two show sees famous faces travel across the UK with antiques experts to uncover hidden treasures and compete against their celebrity rival to make the most money at auction.

In the forthcoming 10th series, Dyer will compete against his daughter and Love Island star Dani Dyer, while Riley will go head to head with her husband Pasha Kovalev, a former Strictly Come Dancing professional.

Riley said: “Going back to my old stomping ground in Essex, the antiques areas I used to visit with my grandad, was nostalgic in more ways than one.

“Pasha and I enjoyed the friendly rivalry doing something out of both of our realms of experience, and we were happily still on good terms afterwards!”

Other pairings who will battle it out to win at auction include Sky Sports presenters Chris Kamara and Jeff Stelling, broadcaster Eamonn Holmes and actor Victoria Smurfit, and 1980s pop royalty Martin and Shirlie Kemp.

Supermodel Jerry Hall will also be accompanied by psychotherapist friend Philippa Perry and BBC News broadcaster Clive Myrie will take on his BBC News colleague Reeta Chakrabarti.

Also taking part in the 20-episode series, which is produced by STV Studios, are professional dancing brothers AJ and Curtis Pritchard.

Curtis also appeared on Love Island in 2019.

Myrie added: “Antiquing while driving around the beautiful English countryside in a fabulous sports car – what’s not to like?

“It was such a hoot!

“Us news folks are a competitive bunch, and blimey, you need sharp elbows on this show!

“We had so much fun out on the road.”

The show has teased that some of the more unusual antiques found in the new series include a special forces sledge from the Second World War, an 18th century plate that spent more than 100 years on the seabed and an anatomical cross section of an udder.