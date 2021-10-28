BBC Radio 5 Live unveils plans for revamped breakfast show

Rick Edwards (Lewis Whyld/PA)

BBC Radio 5 Live has unveiled its plans for a new-look BBC Radio 5 Live breakfast programme.

Rick Edwards will join current presenter Rachel Burden for the revamped programme, which will see the pair tackle a new big question every day.

They will interview experts as part of their discussion of the topic.

Nicky Campbell (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The programme will also “continue to entertain, bringing listeners the very best of the BBC’s sports coverage alongside with fan discussions and expert opinion, hosting big name celebrity interviews, and the most fascinating human stories from around the UK”, the BBC said in a statement.

BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast will air from 6am to 9am every weekday from November 8.

Former Breakfast host Nicky Campbell will move to his own eponymous show from 9am to 11am.

The programme, which will see the broadcaster take calls from listeners and discuss a range of topics, will air every weekday.

Naga Munchetty and Adrian Chiles’ programmes will then move to 11am to 1pm.

Munchetty’s show will air Monday to Wednesday and Chiles will host on Thursday and Friday.