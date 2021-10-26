Release of documentary narrated by Alec Baldwin postponed following shooting

Prop Firearm Movie Set

A documentary narrated by Alec Baldwin has had its North American release postponed after the actor fatally shot a cinematographer with a prop gun on the set of a separate film.

British production company Montrose Pictures said Flint: Who Can You Trust? will no longer arrive in the US and Canada later this month.

The documentary, exploring a water crisis in Flint, Michigan, and narrated by Baldwin, was broadcast by the BBC and remains available on iPlayer.

The release of a project involving Alec Baldwin has been postponed after the actor was involved in a fatal on-set shooting (Ian West/PA)

It was supposed to arrive in cinemas in cities including Los Angeles, New York and Toronto on October 29 but those plans have been shelved.

And a fundraising campaign launched before the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins aiming to widen the release of Flint has also been paused.

Flint’s Scottish director Anthony Baxter said: “Out of the deepest respect for all those affected by this terrible tragedy, we feel now is not the time to release Flint: Who Can You Trust?.

“The film sheds a crucial spotlight on the ongoing plight of Flint residents because of the water disaster. However, we will now be positioning the film for release in the US at a future date.”

Baldwin, 63, said he was heartbroken by the death of cinematographer Hutchins, 42, who was shot on the New Mexico set of Western film Rust on Thursday.

There has been an outpouring of grief following the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

Production on the movie has been paused while police investigate the incident.

According to court documents, an assistant director unwittingly handed Baldwin a loaded weapon and told him it was safe to use in the moments before the shooting.

Baldwin’s wife, Hilaria, shared a tribute to Hutchins on Instagram.

She said: “My heart is with Halyna. Her husband. Her son. Their family and loved ones. And my Alec.

“It’s said, ‘There are no words’ because it’s impossible to express the shock and heartache of such a tragic accident. Heartbreak. Loss. Support.”