Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria addresses shooting of cinematographer on film set

ShowbizPublished:

Halyna Hutchins died on Thursday.

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin (PA)
Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin (PA)

Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria has said her “heart is with Halyna” after a cinematographer was fatally shot with a prop gun on a film set.

Halyna Hutchins, 42, died on Thursday after being shot with the prop by Alec on the set of Western film Rust.

She was airlifted to hospital in New Mexico but was pronounced dead by medical staff.

British Comedy Awards 2008 – London
Alec Baldwin (Ian West/PA)

According to court documents, an assistant director unwittingly handed Baldwin a loaded weapon and told him it was safe to use in the moments before the shooting.

Hilaria wrote on Instagram: “My heart is with Halyna. Her husband. Her son. Their family and loved ones. And my Alec.

“It’s said, ‘There are no words’ because it’s impossible to express the shock and heartache of such a tragic accident. Heartbreak. Loss. Support.”

Alec’s brother Stephen previously asked for his followers to send “prayers” to all those involved in the “tragic” incident.

Alec and Hilaria married in 2012 and the pair share six children.

Showbiz

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News