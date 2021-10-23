Jeremy Kyle marries fiancee after postponing ceremony six times

2016 Cheltenham Festival – St Patrick’s Thursday – Cheltenham Racecourse

Jeremy Kyle has married his fiancee Vicky Burton after having to reschedule their wedding six times.

The talk show host, 56, tied the knot on Friday in Windsor, Berkshire, according to The Sun.

Last month, Kyle made a return to broadcasting with a drivetime show on talkRadio.

His confrontational ITV series was suspended indefinitely by the broadcaster in May 2019 following the death of a participant.

Kyle told the newspaper: “Vick’s been my rock in my darkest times.

“So to see her today, having such fun enjoying the wedding of her dreams, was perfect.

“Thankfully, at what is our sixth attempt after all the Covid cancellations and postponements, we got to enjoy the big day we’d both longed for.”

Steve Dymond died after featuring in an episode of The Jeremy Kyle Show (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The Jeremy Kyle Show had been a regular fixture in the TV schedule since 2005 but was axed for good after Steve Dymond, 63, died a week after an episode featuring him was filmed.

His death prompted calls for the programme to be cancelled from MPs and members of the public.

Kyle recently said he felt “hunted” and “scapegoated”.