Family of Alec Baldwin share tributes to cinematographer killed on movie set

Alec Baldwin

The brother and niece of Alec Baldwin have spoken of their “heartbreak” after the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film Rust.

Hutchins, 42, was airlifted to hospital in New Mexico after being injured by a prop gun fired by Baldwin on the set of the Western film, but was pronounced dead by medical staff.

An assistant director unwittingly handed Baldwin a loaded weapon and told him it was safe to use in the moments before the shooting, which also injured director Joel Souza, according to court documents.

Fashion model Hailey, who is married to pop star Justin Bieber, said on social media: “Sending all my love to the family of Halyna Hutchins. This is a truly unimaginable and devastating tragedy.

“My thoughts are also with Joel Souza as he recovers. I am absolutely heartbroken for everyone involved.”

Her father Stephen, an actor and producer and Baldwin’s brother, asked his followers to send prayers in a post on Instagram.

“Asking for your prayers tonight friends not much can be said other than please pray for all involved in the wake of this tragic accident thank you,” he wrote.

We were devastated to learn of the tragic passing of Halyna Hutchins in the USA. Our wonderful camera crew created this on set today to pay tribute to "one of us". ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xFboW3QpgS — His Dark Materials (@darkmaterials) October 22, 2021

The camera crew for television series His Dark Materials also paid tribute.

A photograph of a clapperboard bearing the words RIP Halyna Hutchins was posted on the BBC and HBO programme’s official Twitter page in tribute to the director of photography.

“We were devastated to learn of the tragic passing of Halyna Hutchins in the USA,” the post said.

“Our wonderful camera crew created this on set today to pay tribute to ‘one of us’.”

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson also paid tribute.

The actor, also known as The Rock, commented on Hutchins’ last Instagram post, a video she shared two days ago of herself horse-riding on set, writing that a “perk” of working on a Western was that “you get to ride horses on your day off”.

Johnson wrote: “I am so so sorry. Rest easy. My love and strength to your family.”

Magic Mike actor Joe Manganiello, who recently worked with Hutchins on the film Archenemy, also paid tribute.

I’m in shock. I was so lucky to have had Halyna Hutchins as my DP on Archenemy. An incredible talent & great person. I can’t believe this could happen in this day and age… gunfire from a prop gun could kill a crew member? What a horrible tragedy. My heart goes out to her family pic.twitter.com/W479ch56Js — JOE MANGANIELLO (@JoeManganiello) October 22, 2021

He wrote on Instagram: “I woke up to the messages and read the news and I am in shock. I was so lucky to have had @halynahutchins as my DP on Archenemy.

“She was an absolutely incredible talent and a great person. She had such an eye and a visual style, she was the kind of cinematographer that you wanted to see succeed because you wanted to see what she could pull off next.

“She was a fantastic person. There was no amount of pressure she couldn’t handle. She was a great collaborator and an ally to anyone in front of her camera.

“Everyone who knew her was rooting for her. I can’t believe that this could happen in this day and age… gunfire from a prop gun could kill a crew member?

Halyna Hutchins, ARCHENEMY’s DP, has a brilliant mind for light and texture. Her tastes and sensibility of what is cinematic were a huge asset for executing our style — the grimy but beautiful feeling I referred to as ROMANTIC BRUTALSM. pic.twitter.com/3QfLdcIPoh — Adam Egypt Mortimer (@adamegypt) November 22, 2020

“This is a horrible tragedy. My heart goes out to her family and especially to her son. I am so sad today for everyone who knew her and worked with her…”

The film’s director, Souza, was also injured but has since been discharged from hospital, according to actress Frances Fisher.

Absolutely horrifying and devastating news about cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. My heart goes out to her family. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) October 22, 2021

Actor Elijah Wood also reacted to the news of the shooting, tweeting: “Absolutely horrifying and devastating news about cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. My heart goes out to her family.”