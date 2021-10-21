Adele reveals whether she plans to tour following the release of new album 30

Adele

Adele has said she hopes to go on tour “as soon as possible”.

Last week the singer released her comeback single Easy On Me, her first new track in six years, and she will also release an album titled 30 on November 19.

The singer told Vogue she is “excited” to finally be putting out new music again.

Adele (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

When asked when she plans to go on tour, Adele added: “As soon as possible.

“I’m ready to go, really.

“It’s just up to Covid, so just keep on wearing your masks and don’t be spreading that Delta, and who knows.”

She made the comments in a 73-Questions interview with Vogue, which saw her answer quickfire questions as she gives a tour of her home in the US.

When asked what her favourite possession is, she revealed it is a framed piece of gum that had been chewed by Celine Dion.

“James Corden, who is a friend of mine but also does Carpool Karaoke, which I did, he did it with her and knew how much of a fan of her I was.

“So he made her spit her gum into a piece of paper and he framed it for me and it’s my proudest possession.”

She also shared the best piece of advice she has ever been given.

“The best advice that I ever got was to keep your heart safe and your music dangerous,” she said.

“And I live by that, so that would be my piece of advice.”

Adele also said her best memory of her mother was when they moved back in together when she was 21.

“I was really falling apart and she lovingly put me back together,” Adele said.

Earlier this month Adele also featured on the cover of both the UK and US editions of Vogue.