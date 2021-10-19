BBC announces new idents and graphics to ‘join the dots’ between services

Media trucks outside BBC Broadcasting House

The BBC has announced plans to “join the dots” between different arms of the corporation with new idents, layouts and graphics.

The changes are part of an aim to make BBC content “instantly recognisable” on TV, radio or online.

They include updated idents in between programmes on BBC One, Two and Four, which will start to air from October 20, as well as on BBC Scotland and BBC Alba.

Changes are also being made to BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds, with new logos made up of moving dots and blocks, and changes to BBC News, Weather, Sport and Bitesize will soon follow.

Kerris Bright, chief customer officer at the BBC, said: “Over the coming months we will be modernising all aspects of our services so the experience feels coherent wherever you access our content.

“We’ll join the dots between the different bits of the BBC through simplified layouts and graphics. For example, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds are already evolving to help our audiences discover more of what’s available.

The new iPlayer logo (BBC)

“There are plenty of little changes, designed to make a big difference and we’ll introduce them gradually across our services.

“iPlayer and Sounds will continue to change over the next six months and beyond, while News, Weather, Sport and Bitesize will follow after that.

“As we update our digital services it makes sense to modernise how we present them too. Updated, recognisable colours, logos and graphics will identify each service and help improve navigation between them.”

The BBC news logo (BBC)