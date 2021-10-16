Actress Joanna Page discusses possibility of another Gavin & Stacey special

National Television Awards 2020 – Arrivals – London

Joanna Page has said she thinks the whole Gavin & Stacey cast would consider doing another special as the programme is “such a joy to film”.

The Welsh actress, 44, played Stacey Shipman in the Bafta-winning TV series from 2007 to 2010 and in a Christmas special in 2019.

However, Page added that she has “absolutely no idea” if there will be another episode of the hit comedy.

The Gavin & Stacey Christmas special won the impact award at the 2020 NTAs (Ian West/PA)

Discussing if she would do another Gavin & Stacey special, Page told The Sun’s TV magazine: “I think the whole cast would, it’s such a joy to film.

“I remember reading the script for the last Christmas special and going: ‘Nessa’s proposing! Oh my God, it’s finished! There is no end!’

“We were all like: ‘Oh my gosh, what does Smithy say? Does he say yes? Does he say no?’ And you can see that they’d write it brilliantly either way.”

She added that the Christmas special, which was written by James Corden and Ruth Jones, who play Smithy and Nessa Jenkins in the comedy, was a “really nice reunion”.

“We genuinely feel like a family and we slot into those roles when we meet up. It’s really lovely and it’s so rare as well,” she said.

“But I have absolutely no idea if there will ever be another one or not.”

The comeback Christmas special won the impact award at the 2020 National Television Awards.

The actress is pregnant with her fourth child with husband James Thornton (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The actress is pregnant with her fourth child with her husband, English actor James Thornton, 45.

The couple already share a daughter Eva, who was born in February 2013, and sons Kit born in April 2015 and Noah born in December 2016.

She said she still gets recognised for her character in public but embraces it, adding: “It is quite mad because we started filming Gavin & Stacey years ago,

“But there’s nothing nicer than if you’ve been up all night with the kids, you go into Boots and somebody comes up and says: ‘I love you, I think you’re amazing!’ It’s like: ‘Well, that’s made me feel better today, thank you.’”

She added: “I really appreciate being given such a cracking role in such a brilliant show.

“I’ve never thought I need to escape it. I’m quite laid-back, I can’t say I worry or stress or fret about needing to prove myself as something else. I like living in the moment.”