Guest actors revealed for upcoming Doctor Who series

Robert Bathurst, Thaddea Graham and Blake Harrison are among the guest actors who will be appearing in the upcoming series of Doctor Who.

They will be joining regular stars Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill, John Bishop and Jacob Anderson in the show for the 13th series, titled Doctor Who: Flux.

The series will begin later this month on BBC One.

Toast Of London star Bathurst, The Irregulars star Graham and The Inbetweeners actor Harrison will be joined by Downton Abbey’s Kevin McNally and Line Of Duty star Craig Parkinson in the new series.

Unforgotten actress Sara Powell, The Split’s Annabel Scholey, Cold Feet actor Gerald Kyd and The Crown’s Penelope McGhie will also feature.

Executive producer Matt Strevens said: “I can’t wait for the audience to come on the Flux ride with us.

“It’s our biggest adventure yet with so many brilliant characters to fall in love with.

“We had a blast making it.”

Whittaker, who has played the Time Lord since 2017, said in July she will be leaving the sci-fi drama.

She will feature in the upcoming series before exiting the BBC show in a trio of specials next year.

The first special will air on New Year’s Day 2022, the second will be later in the spring and the third, when the Doctor will regenerate, will air in autumn 2022 and will form part of the BBC’s centenary celebrations.