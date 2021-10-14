Anne-Marie returns to Voice UK coaching panel after 2021 win

Anne-Marie

The Voice UK is back in production for its scheduled return in 2022, ITV has announced.

The singing show will return for its eleventh series with coaches Sir Tom Jones, Anne-Marie, Olly Murs and will.i.am, and Emma Willis as host.

Singer Anne-Marie said: “It feels so good to be back! I had the most amazing time last series, and I am so excited to be returning to my big red chair.”

This year’s series was won by Scottish singer Craig Eddie, who was mentored by Anne-Marie during her first stint on the programme after she replaced Meghan Trainor on the coaching panel.

She said: “Winning with Craig last series was a special moment and I am determined to keep a hold of my crown!”

Former X Factor star Olly Murs, who has two Voice UK winners under his belt, said: “I cannot wait to be reunited with The Voice UK family!

“We always have so much fun making the show and I’m sure this series will be no exception.”

The Dance With Me Tonight singer added: “Anne-Marie needs to watch out because this series I’m taking back the title!”

Sir Tom Jones will once again be a coach on The Voice UK (PA)

Sir Tom, 81, said: “Whenever I’m back in The Voice UK studio, my expectations are exceeded. I love the anticipation of hearing unknown singers and I can’t wait to see what’s in store this time around!”

The Welsh singer released his 41st studio album this year titled Surrounded By Time.

Also returning to the coaching panel is Black Eyed Peas star will.i.am, who described the UK as his “second home”.

The American singer, songwriter and producer said: “Discovering fresh and unique voices is what this show is all about, so I am looking forward to meeting Britain’s next wave of talent.”

ITV said this series will also see a new addition to the format – titled The Callbacks.

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV head of entertainment commissioning, said: “The Voice UK is one of our most successful and loved formats here at ITV.

“With music’s finest, Sir Tom Jones, will.i.am, Anne-Marie and Olly Murs, we expect this new series to be bursting with incredible talent, stunning performances and lots of laughter.

“We can’t wait to bring audiences all the warmth and heart that The Voice has to offer.”