Chris Martin reveals when Coldplay will stop recording new music

The group are releasing a new album on Friday.

Coldplay’s Chris Martin
Chris Martin has said he thinks Coldplay’s 12th album will be their last.

The band are set to release their ninth album, titled Music Of The Spheres, on Friday.

However frontman Martin told Absolute Radio the band would not carry on releasing new albums indefinitely.

Graham Norton Show – London
Chris Martin (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“I think that in a few albums’ time we will finish making albums,” he said.

“This is not a joke, this is true, I think after 12 that will be the end of our catalogue, but I think we will always want to play live together.

“So, I think in the way that the (Rolling) Stones do, it will be so cool if we can still be touring in our late 70s.

“That will be wonderful, if anybody wants to come.”

BTS cancel world tour
BTS (Tom Haines/PA)

Last month Coldplay released My Universe, a collaboration with K-pop group BTS.

“It’s just been a real joy to do that song with them from start to finish,” Martin told Absolute Radio.

“It was such a weird idea, and it was so wrong on paper in a way, but it allowed us to bring out our inner boyband and them to bring out their inner old man band and collaborate in a middle-aged band.”

