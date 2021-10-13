Ashley Walters, Professor Green and Royal Blood feature in Movember campaign

Professor Green and Gizzi Erskine

Ashley Walters, Professor Green and Royal Blood are among the famous faces who appear in a series of portraits in a campaign promoting men’s mental and physical health.

Movember is an annual campaign run by the charity in November which aims to raise awareness of male mental health issues and suicide prevention, as well as testicular and prostate cancer.

Rapper Ghetts, musicians Jesse Wood and Hussain Manawer, YouTube personality Joe Sugg and rugby star Jonny May have also been photographed for the annual campaign.

Fearne Cotton and Jesse Wood are supporting the Movember campaign (Greg Williams/PA)

Presenter Fearne Cotton and celebrity chef Gizzi Erskine also join the line-up to support the health and wellbeing of men in their lives and to highlight that anyone can take part in Movember, regardless of whether you grow a moustache.

Actor and rapper Walters said: “I am supporting Movember in order to raise awareness around the difficulties a lot of men have talking about personal health issues.

“I learnt from a young age that being a man means always being strong and never showing weakness.

“This isn’t true and it’s time we change the narrative.

Ashley Walters wants to encourage others to be vocal about their emotions (Greg Williams/PA)

“Let’s celebrate being vocal about how we feel.

“Happy or sad, simply talking to someone can save your life.”

The series of celebrity portraits were shot by photographer Greg Williams and they kickstart the charity’s month-long fundraising campaign where supporters are encouraged to either grow a moustache, complete 60km of physical activity in the month, host an event or take on an epic challenge.

The campaign also aims to highlight the ongoing battle against the mental health crisis, which has been heightened by the pressures of economic and social effects of Covid-19.

Rapper Ghetts is behind the campaign raising issues about male health issues (Greg Williams/PA)

Recent figures from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) show three out of four registered suicides in England and Wales are men, a statistic which has remained relatively consistent since the mid-90s.

In 2020, 3,925 men died by suicide in these regions according to ONS data, around 10 men every day.

Rock duo Royal Blood added: “We feel that men typically find it difficult to communicate in an open and honest way about their mental health.

Rock duo Royal Blood want men to open up about their struggles (Greg Williams/PA)

“The more that conversation is had, and the more that men can feel the ability to do that, the better.”

Movember CEO Michelle Terry said: “It’s great to see so many famous faces put on a united front in support of men’s health, inspiring men and women to get involved and support our fundraising drive this Movember.

“As a charity, we work to raise funds to deliver innovative, breakthrough research and support programmes that enable men to live happier, healthier and longer lives.

Rugby star Jonny May is among the famous faces supporting the cause (Greg Williams/PA)

“Committed to disrupting the status quo, millions have joined the movement, helping fund over 1,250 projects around the world.

“In addition to tackling key health issues faced by men, Movember is working to encourage men to stay healthy in all areas of their life, with a focus on men staying socially connected and becoming more open to discussing their health and significant moments in their lives.”