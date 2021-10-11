Superman comes out as bisexual in new comic book

Superman picture from Son of Kal-El

Superman will come out as bisexual in a forthcoming comic book, DC Comics has announced.

The new version of the superhero, the son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, is taking a “bold new direction”, writers said.

Jon Kent will, like his father, fall for a reporter.

He becomes romantically involved with Jay Nakamura in Superman: Son Of Kal-El #5.

DC Comics said that following a scene where Superman “mentally and physically burns out from trying to save everyone that he can”, Jay is “there to care for the Man of Steel”.

Writer Tom Taylor said: “I’ve always said everyone needs heroes and everyone deserves to see themselves in their heroes and I’m very grateful DC and Warner Bros share this idea.

“Superman’s symbol has always stood for hope, for truth and for justice. Today, that symbol represents something more.

“Today, more people can see themselves in the most powerful superhero in comics.”

Artist John Timms said: “I’m incredibly honoured to be working beside Tom on the Superman: Son Of Kal-El series showing Jon Kent tackling his complex modern life, while also saving the world from its greatest threats, villains and menaces.”

The problems facing Jon Kent have proven different to the ones his father was tasked with saving humanity from.

Just like his father before him, Jon Kent has fallen for a reporter ? Learn more about the story to come in SUPERMAN: SON OF KAL-EL #5: https://t.co/bUQAsos68o #DCPride pic.twitter.com/wfQPc3CEVD — Superman (@DCSuperman) October 11, 2021

Recent comic books have seen him tackling wildfires caused by climate change, preventing a high school shooting and fighting for refugees.

Superman’s coming out is the latest example of comic books embracing LGBT inclusive backgrounds for its heroes.

Tim Drake, the latest incarnation of Batman’s sidekick Robin, also came out as bisexual this year.

And Marvel announced the first gay Captain America, another classic superhero typically associated with traditional ideals of masculinity.