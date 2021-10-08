Ralph Fiennes to star on stage as New York ‘master builder’

? New Show Alert! ? Ralph Fiennes stars in David Hare’s blazing account of the life of a man whose iron will exposed the weakness of democracy in the face of charismatic conviction.

Booking for Priority Members is open!

Find out more and book now! https://t.co/jC3bIXjFVt pic.twitter.com/4EBI4Dna0Y

— Bridge Theatre (@_bridgetheatre) October 8, 2021