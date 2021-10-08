No Time To Die album becomes highest-charting James Bond soundtrack of all time

No Time To Die Royal World Premiere – London

Hans Zimmer’s soundtrack for No Time To Die has become the highest charting James Bond album in the history of the film franchise.

The album has debuted at number seven in the Official Charts Company rankings following the long-awaited release of the film last week.

The film’s title track by Billie Eilish previously reached number one in the singles chart last February.

Billie Eilish (Ian West/PA)

Zimmer created the soundtrack with former Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr.

Martin Talbot, chief executive of the Official Charts Company, said: “The triumphant return of Bond, James Bond, this autumn has been a huge fillip for the nation post lockdown and the incredible success of the soundtrack album has emphasised quite how much we love a Bond score.

“The involvement this time of Billie Eilish and Johnny Marr alongside Hans Zimmer has broadened the audience for this OST [original soundtrack] more than ever before.

“We have had to wait, but it was certainly well worth waiting for.”

Irish rock band The Script topped this week’s album chart with Tales From The Script – Greatest Hits.

The Script’s Danny O’Donoghue (Official Charts Company/PA)

It topped the rankings with 23,000 chart sales, 87% of which were physical.

The Script frontman Danny O’Donoghue said: “We couldn’t have done this without The Script family.

“Thank you so much – this really, really means a lot because this is for our greatest hits, it’s like a lifetime of work.

“Hopefully you’ll see us on the road soon.”

Protest Songs 1924-2012 by The Specials was second, following by Roger Taylor’s album Outsider.

Certified Lover Boy by Drake came fourth, followed by Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour in fifth.

In the singles chart, Ed Sheeran claimed a fourth week at number one with his song Shivers.

Sir Elton John and Dua Lipa’s track Cold Heart was second, while Love Nwantiti by CKay was third.