Strictly celebrities reveal film favourites ahead of performances on weekend

AJ Odudu

TV presenter AJ Odudu has said she would choose fellow Strictly Come Dancing contestant Judi Love to play her in a biopic.

The pair will both take to the dancefloor on Saturday night to perform film-themed routines for Movie Week.

Odudu, 33, who topped the leaderboard with 65 points after the first two live shows scores were combined, will perform an American smooth to Whitney Houston’s I Have Nothing from The Bodyguard with her dance partner Kai Widdrington.

Asked who she would want to play her in a movie about her life, Odudu said: “Judi Love, it’s got to be Judi! She’s loud, she’s got great energy, she doesn’t take herself too seriously.

“I just think that’s what life is all about. Life is too short not to just smile!”

For her dream movie role, she said she would like to play Shrek or Olaf from Frozen, adding: “My nieces love them!”

TV presenter Love said she would want Whoopi Goldberg to play her in a movie, and that vice versa she would like to play Goldberg’s classic character in Sister Act, Deloris Van Cartier.

She said: “When I saw the film as a child, I just felt it was me! I could see myself putting on a nun hat and people wondering if I was really a nun!

“The way she pulled the other nuns and the kids out of their comfort zone, that’s what I do.”

The Loose Women star added that Sister Act was her favourite movie, saying: “It’s timeless, you can watch it with children and adults, it’s just a great family film that’s feelgood and brings everyone together.”

Love will perform a Charleston to When You’re Good To Mama by Queen Latifah and Taye Diggs from Chicago with her dance partner Graziano Di Prima.

Actor Greg Wise will take to the stage on Saturday as 007 as he dances the paso doble to the James Bond theme tune with partner Karen Hauer.

Discussing which movie character he would like to play most, he said: “It has to be James Bond, because you’re in a nice tux and it’s James Bond!”

However, he confessed his favourite film was Sense And Sensibility, where he played John Willoughby, as that is where he met his future wife Dame Emma Thompson.