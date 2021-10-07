Line Of Duty star Vicky McClure to lead ITV psychological thriller

Vicky McClure

Line Of Duty actress Vicky McClure will star in a new psychological thriller, ITV has announced.

The four-part drama, Without Sin, will explore the relationship that develops between a grieving mother and the man she believes murdered her daughter.

McClure will play Stella Tomlinson, whose 14-year-old daughter Maisy is found dead at their family home with the bloodied, hooded figure of Charles Stone standing over her, who will be portrayed by Johnny Harris.

The series will be produced by Left Bank Pictures, which previously worked on The Crown, and co-produced by Harris and McClure’s production company, Build Your Own Films (BYO).

McClure, speaking on behalf of BYO, said: “We are absolutely delighted that a hugely successful company such as Left Bank Pictures wanted to work with us, sharing the same beliefs with BYO’s vision to create equality of opportunity.

“I am also thrilled to be working once again with my good friend, and one of the UK’s finest actors, Johnny Harris, along with members of Nottingham’s The Television Workshop.

“To be filming in my home town is a dream come true.”

The Nottingham-based drama follows Stella’s life three years on from the death of her daughter as she struggles to come to terms with the loss and leads a nocturnal life as an Uber driver.

In an attempt to move on, she reunites with her estranged husband to listen to a tape from Charles, which leads her to visit prison and come face to face with him.

The series will be co-produced by Harris and McClure’s production company (Ian West/PA)

Harris, 47, appeared in feature film London To Brighton and recently starred in BBC drama The Salisbury Poisonings, about the Novichok attacks.

McClure, 38, played Detective Inspector Kate Fleming in BBC series Line Of Duty and also featured in Shane Meadows’ film This Is England.

This is the first time the pair will be reunited on screen since they starred in 2010 mini-series sequel This Is England ’86.

McClure’s portrayal of skinhead Lol won her the best actress award at the Royal Television Society and Baftas TV awards in 2011.

This will be the first time the pair has starred on screen together since 2010 (Yui Mok/PA)

Nottingham-born Frances Poletti, who wrote Charlie Says and Miss Todd, created the series for Harris and McClure.

ITV head of drama Polly Hill, who commissioned the show, said: “Without Sin is a brilliantly compelling story while carefully dealing with a mother’s grief at the loss of her daughter.

“It’s hard to believe this is Frances’s first drama series commission.

“Vicky and Johnny as Stella and Charles will be addictive viewing.

“I’m delighted to be working with BYO Films and Left Bank Pictures to bring this to ITV next year.”