Tina Turner latest music star to sell rights to back catalogue

Tina Turner has become the latest international music star to sell the rights to their back catalogue after reaching an agreement with BMG.

The 81-year-old, widely referred to as the Queen of Rock and Roll, signed over her share of her recordings, her music publishing writer’s share, and her name, image and likeness, the company said.

The deal was struck for an undisclosed sum.

Tina Turner during her farewell tour (Johnny Green/PA)

Turner’s catalogue includes the hits Private Dancer, What’s Love Got To Do With It, The Best and GoldenEye and her solo works include 10 studio albums, two live albums, two soundtracks and five compilations, which together have sold more than 100 million records. Her record label remains Warner Music.

She said: “Like any artist, the protection of my life’s work, my musical inheritance, is something personal.

“I am confident that with BMG and Warner Music my work is in professional and reliable hands.”

BMG chief executive Hartwig Masuch said: “Tina Turner’s musical journey has inspired hundreds of millions of people around the world and continues to reach new audiences.

“We are honoured to take on the job of managing Tina Turner’s musical and commercial interests. It is a responsibility we take seriously and will pursue diligently.

“She is truly and simply, the best.”

Ike and Tina Turner (PA)

Turner has twice been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame – once with ex-husband Ike in 1991 and as a solo artist this year.

She retired after a sold-out farewell tour, which ended in 2009, and was recently the subject of a documentary which was billed as a way of saying goodbye to her fans.

According to BMG, the acquisition forms part of a wider strategy to create a “21st century home for the most iconic music rights in popular music history” and the company expects further announcements in the coming weeks.

In December, it was announced Bob Dylan had sold his back catalogue to Universal Music Group in a deal reportedly worth 300 million dollars (£215 million).