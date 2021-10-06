Taylor Swift thanks fans while accepting award for Folklore documentary

Taylor Swift at the 46th Annual Gracie Awards

Taylor Swift has thanked her fans while accepting an award for a live version of her acclaimed album Folklore.

The pop superstar was honoured at the 46th annual Gracie Awards, which recognise programming created by women.

Swift accepted the Gracies grand award for her documentary concert film Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions.

The 31-year-old shared a video message at the virtual ceremony, recalling the recording of the film at a secluded cabin in upstate New York.

She said: “Making this film really was a new experience for me in so many ways. It was in the middle of the pandemic when this was really the first time that most of the people who worked on it had left our houses.”

Swift, who won the album of the year Grammy for Folklore, thanked the safety team who allowed her to film The Long Pond Studio Sessions at the height of the health crisis.

Swift reserved special praise for Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff, who she collaborated with on Folklore and its sister album Evermore, as well as engineers John Low and Laura Sisk.

Taylor Swift thanked her fans as she picked up another award for her album Folklore (Getty Images for Alliance for Women in Media Foundation/PA)

She said: “I’ll never forget our experience together and filming the Folklore Long Pond sessions was a way to commemorate that.

“I’ll always be so grateful for it. But mostly to the fans, thank you for caring about all of this, thank you for being the reason why we could come together in this way.

“You made this album into what it is and you continue to just blow me away all the time.”

US Olympian Simone Biles presented Swift with the award.

Hillary Rodham Clinton won an award for her podcast hosting (Getty Images for Alliance for Women in Media Foundation/PA)

The singer-songwriter said: “I wanted to say, first of all, thank you Simone Biles for presenting this award to me. I absolutely adore you and that just really made my heart skip a beat.”

Other winners at the Gracie Awards, which are presented by The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation, included former presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton, who took home the best entertainment podcast host prize for her show You And Me Both with Hillary Clinton.