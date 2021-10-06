Sir Rod Stewart discusses reason behind title of his upcoming album

Rod Stewart in Concert – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Sir Rod Stewart has said the reason behind his upcoming album’s title is to convey the message that “a strong man can cry”.

The veteran rock star, 76, is due to release his 31st studio album, The Tears of Hercules, on November 12.

Speaking on Magic Radio for Prince’s Trust Day on Wednesday, he addressed the speculation if the title was in reference to Sir Elton John, as Hercules is his second name.

For those of you who haven’t seen it yet, here’s the front of me new album………It's out on November 12th and you can pre-order it now https://t.co/mk9O8816mB pic.twitter.com/njLhfhwzCl — Sir Rod Stewart (@rodstewart) September 22, 2021

He said: “It was only recently I realised that his second name was Hercules.

“But I didn’t, I didn’t know and the reason for the title, it’s quite thought provoking but a strong man can cry and should cry if he feels necessary.”

The singer appeared on Magic Breakfast alongside his wife Penny Lancaster, who he has been married to since 2007.

They joined in on the show’s school run feature and discussed their own experience of getting their children to school in the mornings.

Sir Rod said: “It’s chaos, they’re never on time.

“I mean my son today, the 15-year-old, 15 minutes late today coming down and he comes down and I was going to take him in the Lamborghini, ‘Dad you can’t take me in that, you’re not going in that dad’.

“It’s funny because the youngest boy loves it, ‘Dad pick me up in the Ferrari, or pick me up in the Lamborghini’, he loves it but the eldest one hates it.”

Sir Rod Stewart will release his upcoming album on November 12 (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Lancaster, a Loose Women star and model, also discussed how she took on eight months of training during the lockdown period to become a Special Constable for the police and is now out patrolling the streets once a week.

She said: “I did it initially as a TV show a couple of years ago working with the Peterborough police and I just love the experience so much and what’s wonderful about working with charities is, as Rod said, it’s that sense of giving back and feeling how lucky we are, we want to do something but it never feels enough.

“Somehow working with the police you feel like you will make a difference every day if it’s tangible, you have got your feet on the ground, you are interacting with the public, you are dealing with whatever comes your way.”

Penny Lancaster also stars on Loose Women and models (Ian West/PA)

However, Sir Rod admitted he worries about her while she is working, adding: “I don’t sleep, I don’t sleep when she’s out on the beat. Until I know she’s safe in the car.”

The couple appeared on Magic Radio on Prince’s Trust Day to raise awareness of the issues young people are currently facing across the UK, especially since the pandemic.

The Prince’s Trust is a charity that supports young people aged 11 to 30 across the UK who are facing serious issues, such as homelessness or legal trouble.

The station will also have other famous faces on for The Prince’s Trust Day, including other charity Ambassadors Rob Brydon, Craig David, Joanna Lumley, Konnie Huq and Harry Redknapp.