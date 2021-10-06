Nicole Appleton ties the knot with partner Stephen Haines

Sentebale Audi Concert 2019 – London

Nicole Appleton has tied the knot with her partner Stephen Haines.

The All Saints singer, 46, announced the news on Instagram with a black and white photo of the couple smiling on their wedding day.

The pair welcomed a baby girl called Skipper Hudson in March 2020, after Appleton hid her pregnancy for nine months.

She also shared a black and white picture of her and her new husband walking down the aisle wearing a simple white gown with capped sleeves and a lace veil.

The couple were married at Cliveden House in Maidenhead, Berkshire.

The musician was previously married to the former Oasis rocker Liam Gallagher from 2008 until 2014, and they share a 20-year-old son called Gene together.

Famous faces and family congratulated the couple on social media, including Spice Girl Melanie C who wrote: “Congratulations my darling girl. I’m soooooooo happy for you. Hope you had the most magical day” with heart emojis.

Appleton’s older sister and fellow band member Natalie also commented a string of heart and heart-eye emojis.

The band rose to fame in the 1990s. (Joe Giddens/PA)

This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby added: “There she is… the most beautiful bride… love you both” with a heart emoji, while actress Denise Van Outen wrote: “Aw congratulations.”

Appleton rose to fame in the girl group in the late 1990s with her sister, Melanie Blatt and Shaznay Lewis.

They were known for hits including Never Ever, I Know Where It’s At and Pure Shores.

All Saints split in 2001, but later reunited, and have released five studio albums together.