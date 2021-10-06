Jane Fonda says wanting men to find her attractive is ‘part of my DNA’

Jane Fonda on a red carpet

Jane Fonda said wanting men to find her attractive is “just part of my DNA”.

The actress and activist, 83, said despite being a feminist she pays more attention to how she looks if she is seeing a man rather than a woman.

Fonda told Grazia magazine: “I’m going to tell you the absolute truth. I thought of this the other day, if I’m going to be on a Zoom meeting and I know that there’s going to be a man – even if I go to a doctor and it’s a guy – I mean, I feel ashamed even admitting that, but I pay a little extra attention to how I look than I do if it’s a woman.

Jane Fonda said she still enjoys men finding her attractive (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“I became an adult in the 1950s and it’s just part of my DNA, wanting men to find me attractive. I probably will feel that way on my death bed.”

Fonda, a two-time Oscar winner, added: “I do it because I need to feel that they think I’m attractive. I don’t mean sexy, I mean just look good for my age.

“Guys tell me, whether they’re a doctor or a hairdresser or whatever, that other people say, ‘Oh my God, you know Jane Fonda! What does she look like?!’ I want for them to say, ‘she looks good for her age’.”

Fonda’s best-known films include Klute, Coming Home and On Golden Pond.

She was a prominent figure in the 1960s counterculture movement and staunchly opposed the Vietnam War.

Fonda has recently dedicated her time to raising awareness of climate change.