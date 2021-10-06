Britney Spears criticises her family over conservatorship

Britney Spears at a red carpet event

Britney Spears has criticised her family over their handling of her conservatorship.

The pop superstar scored a significant legal victory over her father, Jamie, late last month after a Los Angeles judge suspended him from his role overseeing her money.

Spears’s mother, Lynne, had shared support for her daughter over the last year while her sister, Jamie Lynn, previously hit back at accusations she had been silent over the controversial conservatorship.

The singer has been desperately trying to regain control over her life and career.

Spears, 39, aimed a barb at her family on Instagram.

She shared a picture of a woman swimming to help an unconscious woman lying on a mattress underwater and wrote: “This picture is everything to me !!! It makes me want to cry … she’s saving her divine feminine sister !!!!”

In an apparent reference to the conditions of her conservatorship – Spears embarked on gruelling tours while under the arrangement – the singer said: “I suggest if you have a friend that’s been in a house that feels really small for four months … no car … no phone … no door for privacy and they have to work around 10 hours a day 7 days a week and give tons of blood weekly with never a day off … I strongly suggest you go pick up your friend and get them the hell outta there !!!!!”

In the dig aimed at her family, which did not mention any individuals, Spears also praised Mathew S Rosengart, her newly appointed lawyer.

She said: “If you’re like my family who says things like ‘sorry, you’re in a conservatorship’ … probably thinking you’re different so they can f*** with you !!!! Thankfully I found an amazing attorney Mathew Rosengart who has helped change my life !!!!”

In July Lynne, 66, backed her daughter amid the bitter legal row with Jamie, 69, and said she can look after herself and should be allowed to choose her own lawyer.

That month Spears publicly criticised Jamie Lynn, 30.

She wrote on Instagram: “I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!!. My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!!”

That was apparently a reference to a 2017 Jamie Lynn performance.

Spears has been under the conservatorship since 2008 after she suffered a series of mental breakdowns.

Following Jamie’s departure from his role, the arrangement could be terminated by the end of the year, putting the singer back in control of her life.