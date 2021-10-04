Foo Fighters star to read CBeebies Bedtime Story

Dave Grohl

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl is the latest star to read a CBeebies Bedtime Story.

The US musician, 52, will read a story that is based on the lyrics of the Beatles song, Octopus’s Garden, the BBC said.

Written by the Beatles’ drummer Sir Ringo Starr and illustrated by Ben Cort, the book follows five children as they embark on an undersea journey.

Dave Grohl #TheStoryTeller CBeebies Bedtime Story Friday 8th Oct.

Grohl has recorded two stories for CBeebies, of which Octopus’s Garden is the first. It will air on October 8.

He said: “As a proud father of three, I’ve always enjoyed reading stories to my children. It was a pleasure to read these stories for CBeebies.”

He joins a long list of musicians and other stars who have previously read CBeebies Bedtime Stories, including Sir Elton John, Dolly Parton, Tom Hardy, Rege-Jean Page, Felicity Jones and Oti Mabuse who have all appeared in the TV slot.