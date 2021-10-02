Tilly Ramsay moves father Gordon to tears during Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing 2021

Tilly Ramsay moved her celebrity chef father Gordon Ramsay to tears during Strictly Come Dancing after coming joint top of this week’s leaderboard.

He watched her Charleston with professional partner Nikita Kuzmin live in the studio as they impressed the judges.

Craig Revel Horwood said he “really and truly loved” the influencer’s routine.

Awwww Gordon Ramsay's been peeling onions in the #Strictly Ballroom. ? pic.twitter.com/qzkJWjhkuB — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) October 2, 2021

The couple were awarded 34 points, the joint highest given to any couple on Saturday.

Dragon’s Den star Sara Davies, who was bottom last week, was also awarded 34 for her foxtrot with Aljaz Skorjanec.

Her dance was described as “absolutely wonderful” by Revel Horwood.

Saturday’s totals are being combined with the scores from last week and then one couple will be eliminated on Sunday following a public vote.

Yes Sir! The Charleston is definitely Tilly and Nikita's dance ? #Strictly pic.twitter.com/3GqxfONmGB — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) October 2, 2021

Television presenter AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington are currently top of the overall leaderboard.

They achieved the joint second highest score on Saturday alongside Great British Bake Off star John Whaite and Johannes Radebe, who were also given 31.

Actress Nina Wadia and Neil Jones currently sit bottom of the overall rankings after being given 18 for their tango.

Former rugby player Ugo Monye and Oti Mabuse, who has won the last two series of the BBC One celebrity dancing show, are second from bottom despite being awarded 25 points this week.

Actor Greg Wise dedicated his dance with Karen Hauer to his late sister.

A glittering tribute full of joy, what a moment for Greg and Karen ? #Strictly@karenhauer pic.twitter.com/6mMNcdoVh3 — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) October 2, 2021

They performed a disco routine for their couple’s choice performance.

Judge Shirley Ballas said: “I think your disco diva sister sprinkled some magic dust on you today, because your performance was joyous, it was moving, it had a party kind of feel to it, your lifts were outstanding.

“The whole thing for me was just moving, so well done.”