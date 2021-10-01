The Lathums top albums chart with debut release

The Lathums performing on stage

The Lathums have topped the UK albums chart with their debut release How Beautiful Life Can Be.

The Wigan indie band’s album came straight in at number one in the Official Charts Company rankings.

They saw off competition from Public Service Broadcasting and Drake to land the top spot.

The Lathums frontman Alex Moore said: “We’re four friends from Wigan who just love making music and are at number one with our debut album, it’ll take a while for this one to sink in.

“It proves what’s possible for young, British artists with a pure-at-heart ambition to reach people with songs like ours, making friends every step along the way and finding that dreams can come true.

“How Beautiful Life Can Be is about seeing the good in things, holding on and coming through difficult times with a smile at the end.

“Today our smiles couldn’t be any wider. Thank you.”

Public Service Broadcasting, another indie band, came in at number two with Bright Magic.

Rapper Drake’s album Certified Lover Boy, which topped last week’s chart, now sits third.

Sour by Olivia Rodrigo is fourth followed by Lil Nas X’s Montero in fifth.

In the singles chart, Ed Sheeran’s track Shivers has held on to the top spot from last week.

Cold Heart by Sir Elton John and Dua Lipa is second, while My Universe by Coldplay and BTS is third.