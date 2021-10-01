Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn proud to have cried on camera

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn said she is proud to have cried on camera for the new season of the Netflix reality show.

Quinn appears in the series as part of the Oppenheim Group, a high-end real estate firm based in Los Angeles.

The Texas-born estate agent is known for her straight-talking persona and sharp eye for a deal.

Christine Quinn is arguably the breakout star of Selling Sunset (Netflix/PA)

But Quinn, 31, said fans will see a more vulnerable side to her in season four of Selling Sunset, which began filming in May.

The new mother, who welcomed a son earlier this year, said she had been “afraid of being judged” before crying in front of the cameras.

“That’s one thing I said I would never do,” she told the PA news agency. “But I think because I was trying to come across as this powerful woman, blah, blah, blah, blah. And then I said, ‘You know what, it is realistic, we all have ups and downs, we do cry, and that’s okay.’

“And I wanted to do that and be genuine and show people that it was okay to have feelings and emotions, but it doesn’t make me less of a person. It doesn’t make me less of a hard worker or a role model or a boss bitch.

Christine Quinn shot to fame as part of Selling Sunset (Netflix/PA)

“So you’ll see a lot of vulnerability for me. And I think that was a good thing.”

Quinn, who has been promoting her make-up collection with Ciate London, is arguably the breakout star of Selling Sunset, which has become a reality sensation for Netflix.

It premiered in 2019 and grew in popularity during the pandemic.

Quinn said fans on social media were initially “really, really, really horrible” but she has since been able to show her 1.9 million Instagram followers “who I really am outside of the show, outside of edits”.