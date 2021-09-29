Good Doctor star Freddie Highmore: I have married a ‘wonderful woman’

Freddie Highmore

The Good Doctor star Freddie Highmore has revealed he quietly got married to a “very wonderful woman”.

The English actor, 29, also confessed he was still getting used to marriage terminology and using the word “wife”.

Appearing on US talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live!, he confirmed that his wife is British but did not reveal her name.

Kimmel pointed out Highmore was wearing a ring to which he said: “Yes, it is a wedding ring. Yes, I got married.

“It’s funny ever since I’ve been wearing this ring people have been asking me if I’m married, so I figured, I should clarify it.”

Referencing Tom Cruise’s interview on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 2005 when he excitedly spoke about his relationship with then-girlfriend, Katie Holmes, Highmore joked: “I’m not going to jump up and down on the couch on the talk show and express my excitement that way. I know that you do that in America.

“But I’m as happy as a Brit can be and I’m married to a very wonderful woman now. So, yes, I feel very happy.”

Highmore rose to fame as a child when he starred in 2005’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 2007’s August Rush and The Spiderwick Chronicles in 2008.

He also played Norman Bates in the psychological drama series Bates Motel and has starred in the drama series The Good Doctor since 2017.

He added: “I just still can’t get over the terminology and the vocab — like, a ‘married man’ just sounds very old and ‘my wife’ sounds very possessive.

“We don’t really use that yet, but we just point to the rings and be like, ‘Here, look, make or draw your own conclusions.'”

Kimmel asked if his wife is allowed to say “this is my husband”, to which Highmore replied: “I feel like that sounds a little bit better. It’s just the ‘my wife,’ like, I don’t know.”

The host joked: “You’re gonna have to loosen up a lot.”