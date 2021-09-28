Russell Kane, Nish Kumar and Rosie Jones to headline Big Burns Supper festival

Russell Kane

Comedians Russell Kane, Nish Kumar and Rosie Jones have been announced as headline acts at next year’s Big Burns Supper festival.

Organisers of the annual event have promised it will be “as close to normal as possible” following a virtual event this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dumfries festival will see musicians and artists perform from January 14-30 2022.

Nish Kumar will perform at the festival (Matt Crossick/PA)

Musicians performing at the event include Celtic Rock band Skerryvore, hip hop group and Scottish Album of the Year contenders Stanley Odd, and the London African Gospel Choir.

The Big Burns Supper is billed as the biggest contemporary Burns festival in the world, with more than 250 events each year.

Graham Main, chief executive of the festival, said: “Our line-up and remodelled festival includes as much humour and community togetherness as we could possibly achieve.

“We feel, that more than anything our audience could do with a laugh and a chance to reconnect with old friends and new.

“We’ve listened and learned a lot since our last physical festival in 2020 and we are confident and so very excited that our massively revamped 2022 festival represents not only the best of our local community and the finest artists in the UK, but also really properly shows off the transformative power of the arts to bring us back together.”

Dumfries and Galloway councillor Adam Wilson said the festival had been sorely missed.

He added: “Big Burns Supper has more surprises than a hyperactive jack in the box and I’m really looking forward to taking in many of its events.”