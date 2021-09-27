Former Hollyoaks star Stephanie Davis suffers a miscarriage

Stephanie Davis

Former Hollyoaks actress Stephanie Davis revealed she has suffered a miscarriage.

The soap star, 28, shared a touching montage video to Instagram including the moment she told partner Oliver Tasker they were expecting.

However, in a lengthy caption Davis said she had lost the baby. She said she had been taken to hospital after suffering pains.

Davis wrote: “We only told close friends and family as wanted to wait till the 12 weeks safety mark even though I thought of course it would all be fine. I was so happy.

“Unfortunately I started getting pains and was under the hospital were they were keeping a close eye on on me.

“Scans and lots of bloods later I had the dreaded phone call of the hospital saying that my levels were dropping drastically, and sadly my pregnancy is no more.”

Davis, best known for playing Sinead O’Connor on Hollyoaks, has a son, Caben, from her troubled relationship with reality TV personality Jeremy McConnell.

Soap actress Stephanie Davis revealed in an emotional Instagram post she has suffered a miscarriage (PA)

She said she “finally thought I had my happy ending” and had planned on ending the video by telling Caben he was going to be a big brother.

Davis said: “I was so excited to finally get to enjoy very second of my pregnancy and it be a happy thing, I never thought I’d have the strength to go through another pregnancy as with Caben it was a horrific traumatic time, but I guess you heal and I couldn’t wait to have my happy ever after with Oliver and Caben and our baby.”