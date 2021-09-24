Tennis star Emma Raducanu given the Spitting Image treatment

Emma Raducanu in Spitting Image

Emma Raducanu has been given the Spitting Image treatment after her US Open triumph.

A puppet of the 18-year-old tennis star will feature in Saturday’s episode of the BritBox satire.

Raducanu has enjoyed a whirlwind few weeks since she became the first qualifier to win a grand slam title and the first British woman since Virginia Wade 44 years ago.

In a first-look image, she is seen wielding a tennis racket and sporting a white lightweight training jacket and her trademark yellow visor cap.

Spitting Image returned to BritBox for a second series on September 11 after it was revived in 2020 for the first time in 24 years.