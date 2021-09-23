Billie Eilish ‘lost 100,000 followers’ after debuting new look

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish has said she lost 100,000 followers after debuting her dramatic new look on social media.

In March, the pop superstar, 19, showed off her newly dyed blonde hair on Instagram, and May saw her feature on the cover of British Vogue wearing a corset and form-fitting catsuit.

Speaking to Elle USA, she addressed how some fans had wanted her to maintain her previous signature style of baggy clothes and bright green hair.

She said: “People hold on to these memories and have an attachment. But it’s very dehumanising.

“I lost 100,000 followers, just because of the boobs. People are scared of big boobs.”

Explaining her reasons for changing her style, the Los Angeles-born singer said she wanted a different aesthetic for her second album Happier Than Ever.

She said: “I had no goal of ‘This is going to make everybody think differently of me’. I’ve had different coloured hair and vibes for everything I’ve ever done.

“I wanted this album to have its own thing.”

She added: “The other day, I posted a video from when I had green hair, and I saw people go, ‘I miss this Billie, the green-haired Billie’.

“I’m still the same person. I’m not just different Barbies with different heads.”