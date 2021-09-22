Kim Kardashian to host Saturday Night Live for first time

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian has announced she will host Saturday Night Live for the first time.

The reality TV star and businesswoman, 40, will appear on the late-night sketch show on October 9 with Halsey confirmed as the musical guest.

The programme also announced actors Owen Wilson, Rami Malek and Jason Sudeikis as hosts for the forthcoming series, which runs across next month.

Country star Kacey Musgraves, rapper Young Thug and singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile will also feature as musical acts.

Kardashian celebrated the news on her Instagram Stories, writing: “OMFG no turning back now!!!! LOL I’m hosting SNL!!!!!!”

A number of SNL episodes have poked fun at Kardashian and her extended family in recent years, with comedian Nasim Pedrad portraying her in a number of sketches.

Kardashian filed for divorce from rapper husband Kanye West, 44, in February, citing irreconcilable differences.

However, last month they reunited at a listening party for the rapper’s new album Donda.