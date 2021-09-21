Bjorn Ulvaeus launches Credits Due campaign at Ivor Novellos

Ivor Novello Awards 2021

Abba star Bjorn Ulvaeus has called for songs to be treated equally compared to recordings and the artist themselves.

The 76-year-old, who has written hits such as Waterloo and Lay All Your Love on Me, launched the Credits Due initiative at the Ivor Novello Awards in London on Tuesday.

Created by the Ivors Academy and the Music Rights Awareness Foundation, it aims to create a unified industry approach to ensuring metadata is attached to songs when they are created – ensuring songwriters get paid properly.

He told the PA news agency: “The song is as big a star as the recording and the artist. But it is treated unfairly in comparison. The song gets much less than the recording does and that is not good for the ecosystem.”

Referring to young songwriters missing out, he added: “That could happen and that is happening as we speak. But it is a big and complex business and it is very hard to change anything. But it is getting there.”

Amy Allen (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

US songwriter Amy Allen wrote Adore You with Harry Styles, and the song scooped the prize for most performed work of 2020 at the ceremony.

She told PA: “I love the song and it feels so good to have people acknowledge how special the song is because I know it has been special to us since we wrote it.

“It makes everybody feel good and that is hard to write as a songwriter – you can be cheesy sometimes. Sometimes it can be easier to write the sad songs.

“But writing a happy song that makes people feel great can be harder and I was just so grateful to be part of a song that can bring joy and smiles to everybody.”

Recalling working with former One Direction star Styles, she said: “I was nervous for sure for the first 10 minutes, but Harry is hysterical and I was laughing from minute one. We were dancing and laughing. We just had a great time.”

Lianne La Havas (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Lianne La Havas described winning best album for her self-titled third record as “very cosmic”.

She added: “I am so proud that it is this one. Even though I love all the other albums. But this one was my chance to do exactly what I wanted. Anything that I wasn’t quite feeling on the other two, I just made sure it was right. It feels so good that people noticed that.”

Producer Fraser T Smith, who has worked with Adele and Stormzy, won best contemporary song for Children Of The Internet with rapper Dave.

He told PA he was “overwhelmed”, adding: “To see validation in this award has just blown my mind.”