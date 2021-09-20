Wolverhampton Wanderers launch record label

Wolverhampton Wanderers have announced plans to launch their own record label.

The team partnered with Alternative Distribution Alliance, a division of Warner Music Group, to launch a label initially focused on artists from the Midlands.

Wolves Records hopes to eventually expand into the international market and is currently taking submissions from local, national and international solo acts, bands and producers online.

S-X (Wolves Records/PA)

Singer, songwriter and record producer S-X features among its team of A&R and production consultants.

The 29-year-old, from Wolverhampton, has worked with artists including Chance the Rapper, Childish Gambino, Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj.

Artists signed to Wolves Records will access the reach of the Premier League club’s audience and ADA’s marketing and distribution expertise.

Its initial focus will be on developing artists of all genres local to the Midlands, but it hopes to expand into international territories.

S-X said: “Wolves and the city of Wolverhampton are both very close to my heart, and I am deeply passionate about giving talented young people from this area the best opportunities, and the rich musical talent that the West Midlands has to offer.

Molineux in Wolverhampton (Nick Potts/PA)

“I am genuinely looking forward to seeing how Wolves Records can impact the music industry and support new artists, and I’m also very proud that it is my club that is going to be the first in the UK to venture into music in such an authentic and exciting way.”

Music manager Peter Rudge, who worked with The Who and The Rolling Stones, has also joined Wolves Records as a strategic consultant.

“I was born one mile away from the famous old Molineux and came to my first game with my Uncle Had in March 1951,” he said.

“I sat on my uncle’s shoulders on the old South Bank, and thus began a love affair with Wolves that has been such a major part of my life ever since.

“Football and music are a universal language. Wherever in the world you visit you will likely see a Beckham or a Beatles t-shirt, and the footballers of today have so much in common with musicians in terms of influencing and setting the cultural tone of the times.”