The Wire star Michael K Williams hailed at Emmys weeks after death aged 54

Michael K Williams

Tributes were paid to actor Michael K Williams at the Emmy awards just weeks after his death.

The Wire star, who memorably played shotgun-wielding stick-up man Omar Little in HBO’s acclaimed crime drama, was found dead at the age of 54 on September 6.

He was nominated for the outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for his role on Lovecraft Country at the Emmys on Sunday night.

This year, actor Michael K. Williams (@BKBMG) earned an #Emmys nomination for his powerful performance as Montrose Freeman in @LovecraftHBO. Congratulations, Michael! #Emmys2021 pic.twitter.com/2H6BlvKELQ — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) July 28, 2021

While he did not win the gong, losing to The Crown’s Tobias Menzies, presenter Kerry Washington paid a moving tribute to the star as the prize was handed out.

Before opening the envelope, she said: “The nominees for this next award astounded us with each of their uniquely remarkable, memorable performances this past year.

“But I’d like to take a moment to mention one nominee in particular, Michael K Williams.

“Michael was – so crazy to say ‘was’ – a brilliantly talented actor and a generous human being who has left us far too soon.

Kerry Washington at the Emmys (Chris Pizzello/AP)

“Michael, your excellence and artistry will endure. We love you.”

She added: “I know you are here because you wouldn’t miss it.”

Williams was found dead at his home in Brooklyn, New York, in what US media reports have described as a suspected drug overdose.

As well as The Wire, Williams, who had a distinctive facial scar from a bar fight on his 25th birthday, had roles in gangster series Boardwalk Empire and TV film Bessie, and had over the years spoken about his personal struggles with drugs.