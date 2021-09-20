Tearful Olivia Colman pays tribute to her father after Emmy win

Olivia Colman broke down in tears while paying tribute to her late father following her Emmy Award win for The Crown.

The British actress, 47, was named outstanding lead actress in a drama series for portraying the Queen in season four of the Netflix show.

Colman won ahead of her co-star Emma Corrin, who had been tipped for the prize for playing Diana, Princess of Wales.

Some #Emmys gold for her highness! Olivia Colman wins the #Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series for @TheCrownNetflix! ? #Emmys2021 pic.twitter.com/D8KnoOR1jM — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 20, 2021

“I’d have put money on that not happening,” she said after hearing her name called.

“What a lovely end to the most extraordinary journey with this lovely family. I loved every second of it and I can’t wait to see what happens next.”

Colman was speaking from an event in London surrounded by many of her The Crown co-stars and its creative team, who could not make it to the main Emmys event in Los Angeles.

The Oscar-winning actress’ voice cracked during the speech as she paid tribute to her father, Keith, who she said died during the pandemic.

“I’m going to be very quick because I’m very teary. I wish my dad was here to see this,” she said. “I lost my daddy during Covid and he would have loved all of this.”

It was Colman’s first Emmy win from four nominations. She now has an Oscar, an Emmy, a Bafta film award, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, three Golden Globes and three Bafta TV awards.

Colman, who will be replaced as the Queen on the next series of The Crown by Imelda Staunton, is no stranger to memorable awards show acceptance speeches.

At the Oscars in 2019, when she won best actress for The Favourite, Colman charmed the star-studded audience, admitting her shock at taking the Academy Award over heavy favourite Glenn Close.