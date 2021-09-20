Jess Wright shares details from her Mallorca wedding

Jess Wright and William Lee-Kemp

Jess Wright has said she felt “so much elation, so much happiness” on her wedding day in Mallorca.

The former The Only Way Is Essex star, 36, tied the knot with businessman William Lee-Kemp on September 9, wearing a Milla Nova gown with a tiara and veil.

The event included 12 bridesmaids, a church ceremony and a banquet at a castle.

Sharing a photo from the big day, she told Hello! magazine: “I felt so much elation, so much happiness I could not stop smiling.”

Recalling the moment he saw the bride, Lee-Kemp said: “She looked so beautiful. The dress was unbelievable, even more spectacular than I thought it would be.

“The whole church gasped. It was one of those unforgettable moments.”

Wright entered the Basilica de Sant Francesc in Palma to I’m Kissing You by Des’ree from Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo + Juliet.

The bride said: “Hearing it in that beautiful church with my dad at my side, and to see Will at the end of the aisle, I would relive that many times over if I could.”

Jess Wright (Ian West/PA)

The wedding party moved to the Castillo de Bendinat in Calvia for the reception, where Wright changed into a Vivienne Westwood gown.

Later, she wore a third dress by Australian design house Pallas Couture.

Wright said the couple had persevered with their plans after the wedding was postponed from June.

“I will never give up on a dream,” she said.

“There were so many times we thought that we might have to go ahead with a smaller wedding due to all the restrictions, but we kept holding on.

“Someone could well say we are persistent, and I think that is probably now one of my middle names.”

Her brother Mark Wright was master of ceremonies while his wife, actress Michelle Keegan, was a bridesmaid alongside Jess’s younger sister Natalya and her two other sisters-in-law.