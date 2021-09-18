Strictly Come Dancing stars prepare to be paired up during launch

Strictly Come Dancing 2021

Strictly Come Dancing’s latest celebrities will be paired with their professional partners during the launch show on Saturday night.

The 15 celebrities, who include Olympian Adam Peaty, rugby star Ugo Monye and TV presenter Judi Love, will make their debut on the dancefloor during a group number.

Also competing will be EastEnders actress Nina Wadia, TV presenter AJ Odudu, Dragons’ Den investor Sara Davies, McFly star Tom Fletcher, Coronation Street actress Katie McGlynn, BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker, TV presenter Tilly Ramsay, comedian Robert Webb, CBBC host Rhys Stephenson and actor Greg Wise.

And just like ✨that✨, there's only one day until @mrdanwalker sparkles his way onto #Strictly! pic.twitter.com/qKm9owCFoR — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) September 17, 2021

EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis will be the first deaf contestant to appear in the series.

Former Bake Off winner John Whaite will take to the dancefloor as half of an all-male pairing, in another first for Strictly.

The professionals include returning fan favourites such as Oti Mabuse, Giovanni Pernice, Gorka Marquez and Katya Jones.

There are four new dancers joining the line-up: Kai Widdrington, from the Irish version of Dancing With The Stars, former Let’s Dance Germany professional Nikita Kuzmin, reigning South African Latin champion Cameron Lombard, and The Greatest Dancer winner Jowita Przystal.

The professional dancers for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing (Guy Levy/PA)

Anton Du Beke will swap his dance shoes for a full-time role on the judging panel.

The 55-year-old professional, who judged for a two-week stint during the 2020 series, will join Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas on the panel.

He will take over from Bruno Tonioli, who remains unable to take part due to travel uncertainty caused by the pandemic, because he lives in the US and is a judge on American series Dancing With The Stars.