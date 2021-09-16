Sara Pascoe to replace Joe Lycett as new Sewing Bee host

Sara Pascoe

Sara Pascoe will replace Joe Lycett as the new host of the Great British Sewing Bee, it has been announced.

The comedian will join judges Esme Young and Patrick Grant for the next instalment of the BBC series.

Lycett has hosted the show since 2019, replacing Claudia Winkleman when the show returned after a three-year hiatus.

The competition sees 12 of Britain’s best amateur sewers take on various creative challenges.

Each episode has a different overall theme, and involves three tasks: the pattern challenge, a transformation challenge – where the contestants are given second-hand garments and must up-cycle them into a brand new outfit – and a final sewing challenge, which tests the contestants’ ability to create a made-to-measure outfit for a real-life model.

Lycett wrote on Twitter: “A bit of news: I loved my journey on @sewingbee but I’ve decided it is time for me to go.

“My friend the great @sarapascoe will be the new host and I know she will be fantastic. Big love to all the brilliant team, and go Sara!”