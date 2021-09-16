Kim Kardashian West discusses the possibility of having more children

Kim Kardashian West on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Kim Kardashian West has said she doubts she will have any more children.

The reality TV star and billionaire businesswoman, 40, has four children with estranged husband Kanye West.

She filed for divorce earlier this year but the two remain on good terms and have been attending public events together.

Kardashian West appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and discussed younger sister Kylie Jenner’s recently announced pregnancy.

The last time Jenner, 24, was expecting, Kardashian West and sister Khloe were also preparing to welcome children.

Asked by host Ellen DeGeneres if she was “done” with adding to her family, Kardashian West said: “Yes, yes, I think so. Yes, I’m done. I have a lot of kids, I’m done.”

The star is mother to North, eight, Saint, five, Chicago, three and two-year-old Psalm.

Kardashian West was speaking following the end of the family’s reality TV show earlier this year.

The famous siblings will not be off screens for long and have signed a deal with US streaming service Hulu for a new series.

Kardashian West said new developments in their lives – including sister Kourtney’s relationship with rock star Travis Barker – will be “fun” to see during filming.

She told DeGeneres: “I will say this is the longest we haven’t filmed for. This has been months, over six months, maybe eight months, 10 months.

“And it’s crazy how since we’ve had this free time, all of the stuff has gone on, whether it’s this relationship, or Kourtney’s relationship, or whoever’s.

“People have had this free time off and had these beautiful new relationships blossom and it’s going to be really fun and interesting to see filming dynamics and us back together. And I’m excited.”

Kourtney, 42, has had a very public romance with Blink-182 drummer Barker, 45.

Kardashian West does not know if he will feature in the new series.

She said: “I honestly haven’t talked to him about it but I’m assuming because he’s such a big part of Kourtney’s life that hopefully they will be on.

“I love their relationship, they’ve grown so much together and have really made some amazing – to think that they’ve been neighbours and friends for almost 15 years.”