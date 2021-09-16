AJ Odudu: Strictly is giving me an insight into how The Voice contestants feel

The television presenter said she has ‘always wanted’ to star in the BBC celebrity dancing competition.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021

AJ Odudu has said Strictly Come Dancing is giving her an insight into how contestants on The Voice feel.

The television presenter, who presents singing competition The Voice, is one of the celebrities who will be taking part in the upcoming series of Strictly.

When asked whether competing or presenting is more difficult, she replied: “Competing.”

Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards 2021 – Arrivals – London
AJ Odudu (Ian West/PA)

Odudu added: “I think when you are presenting a show, it’s not about me, it’s about the guests I’m interviewing or contestants I’m helping guide through a process and trying to calm their nerves.”

She said that on The Voice she now thinks that “every time someone comes off stage trembling, I now feel like I have an inkling as to how they may have been feeling at that time, the nerves that took over, the people that you don’t want to let down”.

Odudu said she has “always wanted” to take part in Strictly.

“I’m definitely not one of those people who is like, ‘They’ve asked me for the last 10 years and I’ve just been too busy’.

“No. As soon as the opportunity came up, I was straight in. I was like, ‘Yeah, obviously’.

“Who has been saying no? Not me.”

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One on Saturday.

