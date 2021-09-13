Britney Spears reveals she is engaged to Sam Asghari

Britney Spears

Britney Spears has revealed she is engaged to partner Sam Asghari after more than four years together.

The pop superstar, who recently celebrated a legal victory in the conservatorship that controls her life and career, shared a video of her wearing a diamond ring.

She wrote on Instagram, “I can’t f****** believe it” alongside diamond ring emojis and a love heart.

Britney Spears is engaged to Iranian actor Sam Asghari (PA)

The video featured an emotional-looking Spears, 39, showing off the ring while Iranian actor and fitness instructor Asghari, 27, asked if she is pleased with it.

“Yes!” Spears replied. She also planted a kiss on his cheek.

The couple met on the set of a music video in 2016. Spears recently praised Asghari for his support during her “hardest years”.

Asghari’s manager, Brandon Cohen, confirmed the engagement to People.

He said in a statement he is “proud to celebrate and confirm the engagement”.

He added: “The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them.”

New York City jewellers Forever Diamonds said on Instagram it designed the ring.

The jeweller showed a close-up of the silver sparkler – revealing the word “lioness” engraved on the inside of the ring.

Lioness is Asghari’s nickname for his now-fiancee.

A post on the Forever Diamonds Instagram page said Roman Malayev was the designer.

The statement said: “The thought and detail Sam put into this ring made the design process so special for Roman and our team. In honour of the Lioness herself, we are naming this gorgeous setting The Britney.

“Sam and Britney, we wish you a lifetime of happiness together and are honoured to welcome you to the Forever Diamonds Family.”

The engagement news comes after Spears’s father, Jamie, petitioned a court in Los Angeles to consider terminating her conservatorship.

The singer’s personal affairs and money have been controlled by a complex legal arrangement since 2008 after she suffered a series of mental breakdowns.

Spears had been demanding the conservatorship be brought to an end and accused her father of being abusive in his role overseeing her estate.

At a hearing in June, Spears alleged it was preventing her from marrying Asghari and starting a family together.

During emotional testimony, she said: “I feel ganged up on and I feel bullied and I feel left out and alone. And I’m tired of feeling alone. I deserve to have the same rights, having a child or any of those things.”

In a stunning move last week, lawyers for Jamie, 69, filed to end the conservatorship. A judge will now have to approve the request.

Rumours began to swirl an engagement was in the offing after Asghari – who met Spears on the set of the Slumber Party music video – was spotted at a jewellers in Beverly Hills.

Over the weekend he posted and then deleted a picture of the ring on Instagram and claimed he was hacked.

Asghari is set to become the third husband of Spears.

She was married to backing dancer Kevin Federline from 2004-2007. He is the father of her 15-year-old sons Preston and Jayden.

Spears was married to childhood friend Jason Alexander for 55 hours in 2004.