2021 MTV Video Music Awards: The main winners

2021 MTV Video Music Awards – Show

Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo were among the stars honoured at the MTV Video Music Awards.

The annual ceremony took place in New York and attracted a star-studded list of performers.

Lil Nas X won the biggest prize, while it was a night to remember for Rodrigo.

Lil Nas X won the biggest prize of the night at the MTV VMAs (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Here are the main winners:

Video of the year – Lil Nas X (Montero (Call Me By Your Name))

Artist of the year – Justin Bieber

Best new artist – Olivia Rodrigo

Song of the year – Olivia Rodrigo (Drivers License)

Push performance artist of the year – Olivia Rodrigo

Best pop – Justin Bieber, Giveon, Daniel Caesar (Peaches)

Video for good – Billie Eilish (Your Power)

Olivia Rodrigo won song of the year and best new artist at the VMAs (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Best hip hop – Travis Scott featuring M.I.A. and Young Thug (Franchise)

Best collaboration – Doja Cat featuring SZA (Kiss Me More)

Best K pop – BTS (Butter)

Group of the year – BTS

Song of summer – BTS (Butter)

VMA global icon award – Foo Fighters

Best alternative – Machine Gun Kelly featuring Blackbear (My Ex’s Best Friend)

Best R&B – Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak (Leave The Door Open)